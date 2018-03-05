»»ALABAMA FOOTBALL PLAYERS GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sam Luther and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

The University of Alabama football team was not hitting the weights or the practice field Saturday morning. Instead, they were getting a workout while constructing a home right here in Tuscaloosa.

“You know you work hard together, play hard together and then to serve hard together, I think is the third piece of the pie that makes you team,” said Terry Saban, head coach Nick Saban’s wife.

For every National Championship Alabama wins, Habitat for Humanity and Nick’s Kids builds a house.

This house in particular is special because it’s fully handicap accessible for the Smith family.

Dana Smith, who’s a big Crimson Tide fan, said she appreciates all the help, but is also happy to see the team working on her new home.

“There’s no other word for that, its just cool,” she said.

The players weren’t out there for a photo opportunity, they were there hard at work for most of the day.

“I think that’s what it’s all about using the platform that you have to bless others and put on a smile on others faces,” said quarterback Jalen Hurts. “Do good and do everything with high character. That’s what’s important.”