»»ALABAMA, FLORIDA AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR PAIR ACCUSED OF KILLINGS

Police in Florida and Alabama, along with U.S. Marshals, are escalating the hunt for a suspected serial killer and his alleged partner.

William “Billyl” Boyette is wanted on charges of killing three women and wounding another in a four-day period. His partner, Mary Barbara Craig Rice, is charged with capital murder and robbery.

Authorities around Pensacola, Florida, and Mobile are checking highways as well as encampments in the woods.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said authorities in Escambia County in Florida and Baldwin County, along with the U.S. Marshal Service, Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are assisting in the manhunt.

Schools in the area are stepping up security as a precaution.

Investigators believe the pair are traveling in a 2006 white Chevrolet Cobalt stolen from one of the victims.

Johnson said consider them armed and dangerous.