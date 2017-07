Coach Nick Saban along with players Bradley Bozeman, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Calvin Ridley invade SEC Media Days.

Alabama is first off this morning meeting with members of the media with Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M rounding out the day.

Crimson Tide fans have come out in full force to support the team this morning.

