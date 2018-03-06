»»ALABAMA EXPECTED TO HIRE FORMER TENNESSEE COACH BUTCH JONES

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jackson Clark

Alabama football is expected to hire former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones as an offensive analyst, according to various reports. The official offer is expected to be made later this week.

Last week, AL.com reported that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban met with Jones about a potential, “off-field role.” Jones has been out of football since being fired by the Volunteers last November.

Jones will join a long list of former head coaches to take a role with Alabama, including Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian.

The Crimson Tide has a history of losing assistants to head coaching jobs around the SEC. Notably, Tennessee’s new head coach is former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.