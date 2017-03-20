»»ALABAMA ESCAPEE CAPTURED NEAR BIRMINGHAM

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) – Police near Birmingham have captured a state inmate less than days after he fled a job site in Montgomery.

The Department of Corrections says Fairfield police arrested 44-year-old Demetrius Harris at a gas station early Monday. He allegedly had a stolen vehicle at the time.

Officials say Harris left his job location at the Frank Lee Youth Center late Saturday.

Harris was convicted of first-degree theft and sentenced to life in prison in 1999 because of prior convictions dating to 1991. He now faces escape and other charges.