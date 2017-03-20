Trending
WVUA23
»»ALABAMA ESCAPEE CAPTURED NEAR BIRMINGHAM

ALABAMA ESCAPEE CAPTURED NEAR BIRMINGHAM

0
By on State, What's Trending

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) – Police near Birmingham have captured a state inmate less than days after he fled a job site in Montgomery.

The Department of Corrections says Fairfield police arrested 44-year-old Demetrius Harris at a gas station early Monday. He allegedly had a stolen vehicle at the time.

Officials say Harris left his job location at the Frank Lee Youth Center late Saturday.

Harris was convicted of first-degree theft and sentenced to life in prison in 1999 because of prior convictions dating to 1991. He now faces escape and other charges.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.