»»ALABAMA DEFENSIVE BACKS LEAD THE WAY AT NFL COMBINE

Albert Godlesky

Five former Alabama defensive backs were on the field Monday to close out the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison, Anthony Averett, Levi Wallace, and Tony Brown were among the 70 defensive backs who performed for NFL teams at the annual event.

Averett and Brown led the way for the tide on the 40-yard dash. The two former members of the Crimson Tide ranked fifth and sixth among defensive back prospects at the Combine, with times of 4.35 for Brown and 4.36 for Averett. The pair were the sixth and seventh fastest players overall.

Fitzpatrick and Wallace also performed well posting 40-yard dash times of 4.46 and 4.63 respectively. Harrison did not run the 40-yard dash at the Combine, but will at the Alabama Pro Day on Wednesday at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility in Tuscaloosa.

Overall, 14 former Alabama players were invited to the Combine, the most of any school.