»»ALABAMA DEFENSIVE BACKS DOMINATE NFL COMBINE

Tommy DiCostanzo

The University of Alabama football team was well represented at the NFL scouting combine that took place from Feb. 27 to March 5 in Indianapolis. Alabama had 14 former players running drills, the most of any school at the event. The five defensive backs alone give Alabama more representatives than 90 percent of schools.

The defensive backs were particularly impressive. Tony Brown ran a 4.35 second 40-yard dash, the fifth fastest among defensive backs. Anthony Averett was close behind with a 4.36. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick performed well during every drill and is a projected top 10 pick.

Alabama coaches showed their pride in the former Tide players on Twitter. Assistant coach Pete Golding tweeted a picture of Brown, Averett, Fitzpatrick, Levi Wallace, and Ronnie Harrison. The picture declared Alabama “defensive back university”.

The players will participate in more drills during Alabama’s pro day on March 7, which will be aired on the SEC Network. As the April 26 draft approaches, Alabama players hope to continue their legacy of success at the NFL level.