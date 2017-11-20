»»ALABAMA DEFEATS AUBURN IN BEAT AUBURN BEAT HUNGER

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Michaela Hancock

This year Alabama defeated Auburn in Beat Auburn Beat Hunger. BABH is a canned food drive run annually by students from the opposing schools. This year Alabama’s students raised 260,452 pounds of food to beat Auburn’s students, who raised 232,544 pounds. This is the first victory Alabama has had over Auburn in this event since 2014.

The president of BABH, Courtney Charland, said she was pleased with this year’s turn out.

“To see this total blowout of what our goal was is amazing,” said Charland. “In the spring, we work extensively with the food bank to really give out all of this food, so we’re very aware of the impact this could have on the community.

Together the two schools raised nearly 500,000 pounds of food for those in need of a little help throughout West and East Alabama. No matter who you pull for, it makes a big impact in the community.