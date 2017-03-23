»»ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE WRAPS UP FIRST SPRING PRACTICE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Chris Desanctis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Lane Kiffin opened spring football on the same day as his former team. On Tuesday The Crimson Tide took to the practice fields in shorts and helmets for the first time since that chilly night in Tampa in early January.

It was the first spring practice for new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as well as a number of early enrollees

This was certainly not the first spring practice for head coach Nick Saban, who has been around long enough to know what’s needed out of spring football.

“I think the most important thing about the first day of practice is that everybody can come off the field and self-assess where they are, what they did well, and things they need to improve on…That’s certainly the goal of spring practice,” Saban said Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide continues to practice as it comes up on its annual A-Day game on April 22.