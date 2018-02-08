»»ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE RANKED NO. 6 FOR NEW RECRUITMENT CLASS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Carli Sanders

The Alabama Crimson Tide signed five new recruits on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Signees included defensive backs Patrick Surtain and Eddie Smith, linebacker Jaylen Moody, tight end Michael Parker and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The Crimson Tide missed out on several recruits, including defensive lineman Bobby Brown and Malik Langham, wide receiver Justyn Ross and offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere.

247 Sports Composite has Alabama listed at No. 6 for the 2018-2019 recruitment class, a decline from their usual No. 1 position.

Coach Nick Saban said he is pleased with the program’s new recruits.

“We’re really excited about the players we were able to attract in this recruiting class,” Saban said. “I think in every recruiting class there is always a guy that you get that you thought you might not get and there’s also a guy that you thought you would get and you didn’t get, but overall I thought we solved a lot of needs in this class.”

The five new recruits will join 15 others who signed in December.