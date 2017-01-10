»»ALABAMA CREDIT UNION STANDOFF ENDS WITHOUT INCIDENT

An early morning hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union ended peacefully after about two hours.

Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Teena Richardson said the situation began around 8:30 a.m. No customers were inside the building, but about eight employees were taken hostage by the armed suspect.

Mayor Walt Maddox and Police Chief Steve Anderson talk about the hostage situation Posted by WVUA 23 on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

None of the hostages were harmed during the standoff. Family members are meeting those who were trapped in the credit union at the Bryant Conference Center.

Alabama Credit Union is located on 220 Paul W. Bryant Drive, adjacent to the University of Alabama campus.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson said the suspect was attempting a bank robbery, and that the University of Alabama Police Department’s rapid response — their office is across the street — led to the suspect taking hostages and remaining in the building.

Anderson said the suspect was not with the hostages when police entered the building.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department, University of Alabama Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa FBI offices all responded to the situation.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said he’s proud of the way law enforcement handled the situation.