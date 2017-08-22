»»ALABAMA CREDIT UNION BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT PLEAS GUILTY

19 year old Cedric Lamar Collins from Tuscaloosa plead guilty in federal court this morning for robbing the Alabama Credit Union as well as taking hostages during the ordeal.

Collins walked into the credit union back in January of 2017 looking to rob it. Moments after Collins entered the building, SWAT teams from both the Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene. After University of Alabama Police received an alert of suspicious activity, Collins took several credit union employees hostage. When officers attempted to enter the building he threatened to start shooting as he placed the hostages in front of him in a stairwell.

A while later officers entered the building and safely secured Collins, placing him under arrest. No hostages were injured.

Collins will be sentenced at a later date.