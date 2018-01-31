»»ALABAMA CONGRESSMAN SPEAKS OUT AFTER TRAIN CRASH

A train carrying Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, smashed into a semitruck this morning near Crozet, Va.

Several people were injured and one person in the truck was killed in the crash.

The Amtrak train left Union Station in Washington, D.C. early Wednesday, and was carrying members of Congress, their spouses and some family members and aides to a retreat event in West Virginia that started today. President Donald Trump is joining them Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, who represents Alabama’s 4th District, was on board for the crash, and said it happened about two hours into the trip.

“We’re hopeful that those who were injured are OK, but we’re not sure what their current status is,” he said.

Members of the U.S. House and Senate were on the train, Aderholt said, and other than a few minor injuries everyone who was on the train is fine.

“I had actually just sat back down after getting a sandwich from the snack bar,” he said. “And was chatting with my friend Mike Rogers from the 3rd Congressional District.”

Immediately after the crash, Aderholt said many people on the train were worried about the crash being premeditated.

“The first thing that goes through your mind is ‘was it something like hitting a truck or was it something that was planned’, because you had a lot of congress on this train along with the speaker of the house,” Aderholt said. “In this day and age you can never assume that somebody hasn’t planned something else.”

After the crash, the train was taken back to Charlottesville, Virginia, where the train’s occupants were put on buses and taken to the event venue.