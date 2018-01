TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Nearly 40,000 fans were on hand in Tuscaloosa this afternoon for a parade and ceremony congratulating the Alabama Crimson Tide on their 17th National Championship.

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, and other distinguished guests addressed the crowd, before the Alabama 2017 team captains and head coach Nick Saban took to the podium.

Nick Saban and the 2017 team assured the fans in attendance that the Crimson Tide was not finished yet!