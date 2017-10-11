»»ALABAMA CELEBRATES HOMECOMING WITH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

University of Alabama students got their spirits up for this weekend’s football game with some basketball Tuesday.

The Student Government Association is putting on events all week leading up to the Crimson Tide’s game against Arkansas Saturday.

The recreational basketball tournament featured 23 teams of men and women, and the competition took place in a round robin format.

Executive Director of Homecoming Frank Benckart said it’s always fun planning the week’s events.

“We’ve been planning this for about a year now, and a lot of it is tradition,” he said. “A lot of it happens every year, so it’s routine, but we’re having fun just trying to make it different every year.”

Alpha Gamma Delta took home the first-place prize in the basketball tournament, followed by Chi Omega in second, Alpha Delta Pi in third and Alpha Chi Omega in fourth.