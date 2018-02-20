»»ALABAMA BILL PROPOSES GIVING TEACHERS GUNS

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Alejandra Tenorio

Alabama State Rep. Will Ainsworth (R) of Guntersville introduced a bill that would allow guns for Alabama teachers who get certified.

The bill comes in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, leaving 17 dead and Americans nationwide calling for increased safety measures in schools.

Teachers who volunteer to carry concealed pistols on school grounds would have to undergo 40 hours of law enforcement training and a mental health evaluation, according to the proposed bill.

Ainsworth’s proposal to train and arm certified school teachers is a result of the possibility that security guards on school grounds do not have enough time to respond in certain situations.

But the proposed bill is already facing backlash by other state officials.

Gov. Kay Ivey said the state needs to look at how to provide protection in other ways, since educators already have their hands full.

U.S Sen. Doug Jones (D) of Alabama said the idea of arming teachers is not cost effective and massively ill-advised.