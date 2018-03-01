»»ALABAMA BASEBALL WINS NINTH STRAIGHT

By WVUA 23 Hunter Jones

Alabama baseball played their second home game in as many days on Wednesday, this time against in-state school Alabama State. Alabama won the game 11-1, marking the ninth straight win for Alabama, their best start since 2002.

Alabama struck first with a two-run RBI by senior Hunter Alexander in the bottom of the second inning. Alexander finished the game 3-for-4, scoring two runs of his own.

Junior Mason Duke held Alabama State scoreless through five innings in his first start of the season, striking out seven batters during his time on the mound. Duke only needed 60 pitches to get through his five innings, retiring the last 11 batters he faced before handing off the rest of the game to the bullpen.

Alabama looks to maintain their perfect 9-0 record when they travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday.