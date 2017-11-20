»»ALABAMA BASEBALL SUPERFAN DIES SATURDAY

By WVUA Student Reporter Ensley Nichols

This Saturday during Alabama’s home game against Mercer, Dwight Wood suddenly passed away just feet away from the “Crimson Tide Kickoff” show.

Dwight was known as Alabama baseball’s biggest fan. He was at every game in the front cheering the Tide on.

He was known for his charge cheer in the stands, and always gave positive feedback to the players after games.

As baseball season approaches, friends and players are feeling a void in the upcoming season.

UA baseball player, Davis Vainer says, “Personally I took it really hard. I was crying a bunch and I had my buddies, and we all kind of gathered around and said a quick prayer and it’s so sad especially loosing someone who is so positive, always in good spirits.”

Vainer also said, “I’m going to have a lot more to play for now.”

The players were thankful for all the encouraging words Dwight would give to them and their teammates.

The cause of death has not yet been released, and funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

The Alabama baseball community plans to honor Dwight in the upcoming season, and possibly even before.