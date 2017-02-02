»»ALABAMA BASEBALL HOLDS STUDENT KICK OFF EVENT

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

The University of Alabama Baseball team welcomed students into Sewell Thomas stadium for a pre season kick off event on Wednesday.

The team, coach Greg Goff, and the Diamond Dolls welcomed students into “The Joe” and gave them tours of the facilities.

Aside from the facility tours, there was a home run derby where members from 16 different student organizations competed for bragging rights and an engraved wooden baseball bat. Winner of the home run derby, Henry Shook, was excited to come out and get in a few hits. “There were 16 guys in it, I just thought I’d come out and have fun”, said Shook.

After the home run derby, other students and community members were invited to take a swing as well.

Alabama will play Presbyterian College on Friday, February 17th for their first home game of the 2017 season.

Fans can buy tickets on RollTide.com