»»ALABAMA, AUBURN GOING HEAD-TO-HEAD RAISING MONEY FOR ANIMAL SHELTERS

The Alabama and Auburn rivalry is going to the dogs this year.

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter and the Lee County Humane Society in Auburn are hosting the first-ever Bark Bowl in November.

The goal is simple: See who can raise the most money for their shelter. All funds raised are going toward medical expenses for the animals, which is the second-largest expense for the shelter behind payroll.

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter Education Director Mary Calhoun said helping the animals is always their biggest priority.

“Everything we can do to try and get more money for our shelter to help dogs who have come in and been hit by a car, who are heartworm positive, who need surgeries, that is what we are trying to do is get money for our shelter to help our animals here,” Calhoun said.

The competition brings a pet-friendly twist on the long-lived Alabama-Auburn rivalry, and Metro Shelter Director Jennifer Earp said she wants those bragging rights.

“Anyone who donates for whatever fundraising venture we have, every dollar used will count as a vote for Metro Animal Shelter,” Earp said. “So it will be our shelter against Lee County Humane Society, and whoever raises the most money will get bragging rights. So hopefully it’s Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.”

Earp said the shelter hasn’t decided on a monetary goal for the fundraiser, but said they’re hoping residents come out and support their attempt to do what Tuscaloosa does best and beat Auburn.

For more information on how you can help the Bark Bowl, contact the shelter at 205-752-9101 or visit them online at metroanimalshelter.org.