»»ALABAMA ASSISTANT FOOTBALL COACH ARRESTED ON DUI CHARGE

An assistant football coach for the University of Alabama was arrested early Sunday morning.

It’s been a tumultuous off-season for the Crimson Tide’s football team, with three assistant coaches leaving the program. Now, assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman is facing charges of driving under the influence.

Chapman was a former second team All SEC defensive lineman and a national champion. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, in the fifth round of the NFL draft, and spent three seasons there before he was released in 2015.

He joined Alabama’s staff in spring 2016.

Chapman’s bail was set at $1,000. There’s been no word from head coach Nick Saban on the incident.