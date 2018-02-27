»»ALABAMA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR 2018 HOMECOMING GAME

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tommy DiCostanzo

The University of Alabama announced that its 2018 Homecoming football game will be played on Saturday, Oct. 13 against the University of Missouri.

The Crimson Tide is 83-13-1 all time in Homecoming games, including an 11-0 record under coach Nick Saban. The Tide has not lost a Homecoming game since a 35-21 loss to LSU on Nov. 3, 2001. At that time, Saban was the head coach of LSU.

The Tide last played Missouri in the 2014 SEC Championship game, winning 42-14 on their way to an appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff.

More details about Homecoming and related events will be released as they are finalized. Kickoff time will be announced two weeks before the game.