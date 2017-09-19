»»ALABAMA ANNOUNCES 2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

The University of Alabama announced it’s 2018 football schedule with the Crimson Tide playing seven home games.
Alabama opens up the 2018 season in Orlando as they will battle the Louisville Cardinals at Camping World Stadium on September 1st.
2018 Alabama Football Schedule
Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (Orlando, Fla.)
Sept. 8 ARKANSAS STATE
Sept. 15 at Ole Miss
Sept. 22 TEXAS A&M
Sept. 29 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
Oct. 6 at Arkansas
Oct. 13 MISSOURI
Oct. 20 at Tennessee
Nov. 3 at LSU
Nov. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 17 THE CITADEL
Nov. 24 AUBURN