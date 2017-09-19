»»ALABAMA ANNOUNCES 2018 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

The University of Alabama announced it’s 2018 football schedule with the Crimson Tide playing seven home games.

Alabama opens up the 2018 season in Orlando as they will battle the Louisville Cardinals at Camping World Stadium on September 1st.

2018 Alabama Football Schedule

Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (Orlando, Fla.)

Sept. 8 ARKANSAS STATE

Sept. 15 at Ole Miss

Sept. 22 TEXAS A&M

Sept. 29 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

Oct. 6 at Arkansas

Oct. 13 MISSOURI

Oct. 20 at Tennessee

Nov. 3 at LSU

Nov. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 17 THE CITADEL

Nov. 24 AUBURN