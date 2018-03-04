»»ALABAMA AND GERMANY: AN UNLIKELY PAIRING CELEBRATES DECADES OF SUCCESS

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

Alabama and Germany seems like an unlikely pairing, but for the last two decades both sides have been helping each other make money while building friendships along the way.

“It’s not only creating jobs, but it’s creating an opportunity for us to build relationships,” said Vice Chancellor for Economic Development at University of Alabama Jo Bonner.

The partnership has brought plenty of jobs and success to Alabama, starting with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International.

The Yellowhammer state is not the only one reaping the benefits of the partnership.

“It has made Germany more popular in the southern states, especially in Alabama,” said German partner Michael Hoyer. “You can see how many German companies have followed Mercedes; the aerospace industry, the automotive industry, and the partnership is helping.”

More than 80 German companies have come to Alabama to help invest and grow their businesses.

“Twenty-five years ago, we didn’t build a single car, not one,” Bonner said. “Now, we’re in the the top in the nation in terms of automotive production and exports. It’s only going to go up.”