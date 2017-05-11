»»AGENCY ON AGING HOSTS APPRECIATION DAY FOR SENIORS

“Age Out Loud” was this year’s theme for the 30th annual Senior Appreciation Day celebration at the Area Agency on Aging of West Alabama.

Since 1987, the organization has recognized seniors for their contributions to society by hosting an annual appreciation day celebrating older adults who are active participants in their communities.

The event, held at the Bryant Conference Center, included games, prizes, exhibits, free lunch and entertainment.

“A lot of (seniors) don’t even get to get out anywhere,” said Deloris Thompson, who came to the event from Fayette. “This is wonderful.”