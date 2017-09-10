Trending
ADMINISTRATORS CANCEL SCHOOL, CLASSES AS IRMA RAGES THROUGH FLORIDA

Local, News

TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama released a statement Sunday evening saying administrators had no plans to cancel classes Monday. However, school systems throughout West and Central Alabama will be closed Monday. They are:

  1. Tuscaloosa City Schools
  2. Tuscaloosa County School System
  3. AL Institute for the Deaf & Blind (Bus route only)
  4. Bevill St. Community College
  5. Hale County School System
  6. Holy Spirit Catholic School
  7. Jasper City Schools
  8. Jefferson County School System
  9. Lamar County School System
  10. Marion County School System
  11. Pickens County School System
  12. Shelton St. Community College
  13. Walker County School System
  14. Winfield City Schools

This list will be updated as school officials confirm their plans for Monday.

