»»ADMINISTRATORS CANCEL SCHOOL, CLASSES AS IRMA RAGES THROUGH FLORIDA

TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama released a statement Sunday evening saying administrators had no plans to cancel classes Monday. However, school systems throughout West and Central Alabama will be closed Monday. They are:

Tuscaloosa City Schools Tuscaloosa County School System AL Institute for the Deaf & Blind (Bus route only) Bevill St. Community College Hale County School System Holy Spirit Catholic School Jasper City Schools Jefferson County School System Lamar County School System Marion County School System Pickens County School System Shelton St. Community College Walker County School System Winfield City Schools

This list will be updated as school officials confirm their plans for Monday.