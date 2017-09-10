»»ADMINISTRATORS CANCEL SCHOOL, CLASSES AS IRMA RAGES THROUGH FLORIDA

TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama released a statement Sunday evening saying administrators had no plans to cancel classes Monday. However, school systems throughout West and Central Alabama will be closed Monday. They are:
- Tuscaloosa City Schools
- Tuscaloosa County School System
- AL Institute for the Deaf & Blind (Bus route only)
- Bevill St. Community College
- Hale County School System
- Holy Spirit Catholic School
- Jasper City Schools
- Jefferson County School System
- Lamar County School System
- Marion County School System
- Pickens County School System
- Shelton St. Community College
- Walker County School System
- Winfield City Schools
This list will be updated as school officials confirm their plans for Monday.