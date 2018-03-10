»»A SHOOTING AT HAY COURT APARTMENTS IN TUSCALOOSA LEAVES ONE MAN DEAD

A shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves one man dead.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, Tuscaloosa Police responded to the 4400 Block of 21st Street at Hay Court Apartments.
Investigators found 25 year old Mulove Deshavon Williams had been shot.
A Person Of Interest man turned himself in.
Investigators are trying to find a motive.
No one has been charged.
The investigation continues.
Stay with WVUA 23 News for very latest on this still developing story.
