»»A SHOOTING AT HAY COURT APARTMENTS IN TUSCALOOSA LEAVES ONE MAN DEAD

A shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves one man dead.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, Tuscaloosa Police responded to the 4400 Block of 21st Street at Hay Court Apartments.

Investigators found 25 year old Mulove Deshavon Williams had been shot.

A Person Of Interest man turned himself in.

Investigators are trying to find a motive.

No one has been charged.

The investigation continues.

