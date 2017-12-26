»»A PROWLER CAUGHT ON CAMERA HAS ONE TUSCALOOSA COUNTY COMMUNITY ON EDGE

One Tuscaloosa County Community is on edge after a Prowler was spotted at their front door early Tuesday Morning.

It was all caught on camera.

Lock 9 Road in Fosters which is in Tuscaloosa County is a quiet, growing neighborhood.

But, Tuesday morning, the Cash family was awaken by an unexpected surprise.

“I was in the bed sleeping and I heard the doorbell ring and I was like okay maybe mom will answer it and then it rung again and she started beating on the door and I hear somebody yell hey” says Tamira May, Lock 9 Resident.

Tamira May couldn’t see who it was until, the surveillance video from the Alarm System showed this woman.

You can see the woman ring the door bell; then knock on the door; she looks back before she makes her way to the edge of the front porch.

According to Lakisha Cash, that’s when she called her neighbors to see if they had the same encounter.

“One of my neighbors on my right hand side said he could see someone on his porch and his dogs were going crazy because someone was there knocking on his door. I also called my neighbor on my left side they also said they rang their door bell first” says Cash.

That’s when Cash says she called the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.

“I just wanted to show him surveillance, because I wanted them to come out so, they can see who this woman is.

Maybe they can stroll the neighborhood to see if anybody else had any problems with this” says Cash.

WVUA 23 News reached out to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department about this case.

But, our calls were not returned.

This incident has this Rural Community shaken up.

“It happened at my door early in the morning, nervous but, you know but, we we stay prepared” says Cash.

“it had me nervous, it wasn’t scary it was just weird and crazy because you been hearing so many stories about people doing this and to think it happened at our house is weird” says May.