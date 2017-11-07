»»A PACKED HOUSE AT TUESDAY NIGHT’S PUBLIC FORUM IN NORTHPORT REGARDING A NEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

It was standing room only at Tuesday night’s Public Forum in Northport.

Residents tried one more time to convince the Tuscaloosa County School Board to rescind their decision to build a 5th and 6th grade Middle School or they may leave the system.

Tuscaloosa County School Superintendent Dr. Walter Davie and members of the Board were at Tuesday’s Forum to listen to and answer questions from residents, school employees as well as former Mayor Bobby Herndon.

But, to rescind their decision would have to come from the entire Board.

Dr Davie says the Board stands behind their decision.

Herndon asked the Northport City Council to hold a Referendum and let the citizens of Northport vote on creating it’s own school system.

“We need Northport residence in charge of making decisions about students, locations of schools, Curriculum and activities. I think it brings forth a better sense of community pride” says Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon.

“I’m not sure they understand how serious our citizens are about this. We feel like we’ve been left out, when we’re the most growing part of the county” says Northport Mayor Donna Aaron.

“We’ve had groups come talk to us at the Board. We have listened and we have not stopped listening and talking to people throughout the process. The one thing we refuse to be accused about is that we’re not going to listen and we do. We made adjustments to plans and things we think are response to that and we’ve put forth an approved plan we feel like deals with needs throughout the entire feeder pattern of schools” says Tuscaloosa County School Superintendent Dr. Walter Davie.

The Tuscaloosa County School Board did not say if they will revisit their decision.

Northport City Leaders did not discuss their next move.