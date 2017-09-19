»»A PACKED AGENDA AT TUSCALOOSA CITY COUNCIL MEETING: A COMPLETE LOOK

A packed house at Tuesday night’s Tuscaloosa City Council Meeting.

A controversial Rezoning Ordinance regarding some proposed student Apartments in Tuscaloosa.

But, it didn’t go as planned.

Tuscaloosa Developer Stan Pate made a last minute request to table the issue for 4 weeks.

The proposed site is a vacant 7 plus acre lot between Rice Mine Road Loop and Mcfarland Boulevard Northeast.

Pate wants to build a Mega Complex at the location.

It has already been rejected by the Planning And Zoning Commission.

A City Resolution adopted in 2014 caps apartment complex bed counts at 200.

Pate’s development would exceed that.

The council tabled the Public Hearing until November 7th.

The council approved the over $200 million 2018 Operating Budget.

It includes the General Fund and the Water And Sewer Fund.

The Council also approved a 3% Water Rates Increase.

That revenue will go to the Water And Sewer Fund.

It has to generate its own revenue.

Agency Funding was approved with a 5% cut to several Agencies.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox asked each department in the city to cut about 5% off their budget.

So, Agencies had to the do the same.

“The 5% reduction will have an impact for this year, we can make some adjustments in supplies and materials but, mostly it will be absorb through Reserves and we will have to make a budget correction as we work into the next year” says Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.

After collecting $1.5 Million from Red Light Cameras since 2013.

The council will spend over $2 Million to purchase 46 Police Cars.

$25 Million of upgrades is coming to Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.

$6 Million will come from the City Of Tuscaloosa.

Tuesday, the Public Projects Committee approved $2.1 Million in Utility Relocation.

“When ALDOT does a project if we have our utilities in their way of the project we’ll enter into an agreement with ALDOT where we will move our utilities out of their way and they will reimburse us. We’re working together on this project and the way the construction needs to be handled for this project to minimize the amount of closures that we’re going to have, we’re going to enter into an agreement with ALDOT that our water and sewer will be moved during the construction project” says Tera Tubbs, from the City Of Tuscaloosa.

The Lurleen Wallace Boulevard Project will take 2 years to complete.

The project will begin in December.