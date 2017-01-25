»»A NIGHT TO SHINE SEARCHING FOR VOLUNTEERS, PARTICIPANTS

A special night is coming to Big Sandy Elementary School.

Big Sandy Baptist Church hosted a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss their upcoming A Night to Shine — a special needs formal event put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

A Night to Shine is Feb. 10, and will be hosted at Big Sandy Elementary beginning at 6 p.m.

It’s the event’s second year, and more than 300 churches worldwide are participating. Attendees have the option of getting their hair and makeup done, their shoes shined, and they can even take a limousine trip around the school.

Big Sandy Baptist Church’s Dalton Walker said it’s an event everyone can benefit from.

“It’s just an emotional experience,” he said. “And (an opportunity) to share God’s love with everyone in the community and to get our name out there.”

The church is searching for volunteers along with prom participants who are 14 or older. To register for either, visit bigshadybaptist.org.