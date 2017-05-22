»»A NEW TUSCALOOSA CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT STILL UNDECIDED

Tuscaloosa City Council Meeting is Tuesday.

But, there will be no Council President.

District 3 Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Cynthia Almond was denied the position, eventhough she was elected President during a Work Session back in April.

As part of Monday’s Organizational Meeting, the Council has to officially vote Cynthia Almond as Council President.

Since, the vote wasn’t unanimous, Almond was not confirmed Council President.

“My position was not only to do better communications with the Mayor and City Council but, also being able to be a woman and also being African American. But, definitely level out the City which showing that we have diversity” says District 7, Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya Mckinstry.

The Council will vote again during Tuesday Tuscaloosa City Council Meeting.

The vote will not have to be unanimous.