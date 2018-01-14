»»A MASS SHOOTING IN GREENE COUNTY LEAVES PERSON DEAD

A Mass Shooting in Greene County leaves one person dead.

It happened Sunday Morning around 2 A.M. at the Eutaw National Guard Armory.

Eutaw Police Chief Derrick Coleman says the Armory had been rented out to the Sin City Motorcycle Club for an event.

Coleman says an argument started inside the building and then it moved outside.

That’s when the shootings happened.

Six people were shot and one person dead.

Two have Life Threatening injuries and two have Non Life Threatening injuries.

One Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the leg, but he is expected to be okay.

So far, no one has been arrested.

“People should feel safe. We are conducting the investigation. I have full confidence in the Sheriff’s Department also with the Police Department here in Eutaw. They are doing everything that they can to ensure the safety of the citizens of Eutaw”. Says Special Agent Jason Ward, SBI Public Information Officer.

The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama State Bureau Of Investigation.