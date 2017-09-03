»»A JUVENILE IS ARRESTED AFTER A HIGH SPEED CHASE IN TUSCALOOSA

One Juvenile is behind bars after leading Authorities on a High Speed Chase.

It happened Saturday around 3 P.M. in Tuscaloosa.

Investigators say the Juvenile was driving a stolen car, when he was spotted by Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Deputies in Downtown, Tuscaloosa.

They tried to stop him, but the Juvenile drove off at a high rate of speed.

The chase ended in the area of the Drish House and the Band Of Brothers Brewing Company in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities say the Juvenile jumped out of the car and ran.

He was caught and arrested.

The case has been turned over to the Juvenile Division.