»»A FIRE DESTROYED A HOME ON BUTTERMILK ROAD IN TUSCALOOSA

Fire torched a home in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning, sending four people to the hospital.

It happened around 9:30 A.M. on Buttermilk Road in Tuscaloosa.

First Responders say six people were inside.

Two managed to escape unharmed.

The other survivors were children.

They were transported for treatment as a precaution for Smoke Inhalation.

“I was just happy the kids were okay, and someone came the rescue and the Officer was just so happened to be patrolling the area. He was the First Responder. The kids had to break out most of the windows to get out but, they got out and they will be okay “says Tifphine Matthews, home destroyed by the fire”

Matthews say they believe the fire started in the kitchen surrounding something they were cooking.

The family is getting help from the West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The family lost everything.

If you’d like to help there’s a Go-Fund Me page for donations.

Search for “Matthews Family Fire”.