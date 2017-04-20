»»A FAMILY LEGACY: KEEPING THEIR SURROUNDINGS CLEAN

For Jonathan Grammer, keeping his hometown clean matters.

That’s why he’s requesting to adopt a mile of Nicol Park Road from the Tuscaloosa County Commission.

Grammer said he’s lived on Nicol Park Road his whole life, and his grandparents and father used to pick up trash and clean along that road, so it feels like a family tradition to keep the area clean.

Since the family already works hard keeping the road clean, Grammer said his wife thought they should just make it official and adopt the mile between Watermelon Road and the boat landing.

Grammer said he hopes that when people see the adopt-a-mile sign, it’ll help reduce litter bugs.

“Maybe it will make some people think, ‘hey, people are watching and people are taking care of it,” he said. “Hopefully the sign will help and at least let people know that somebody is giving it some attention.”