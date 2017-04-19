»»A-DAY PRIMER: SPRING SCRIMMAGE IS SATURDAY

A-Day is quickly approaching, so here’s a crash course on what you need to know for this weekend’s festivities.

It’s the 11th A-Day under head football coach Nick Saban, and fans are invited to celebrate the Tide’s “decade of dominance.”

Events begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with the Mercedes-Benz Fan Fest featuring tours of the field and locker rooms, games and prize giveaways.

An alumni flag football game featuring former football standouts begins at 11:30 a.m.

Players will be signing autographs for fans throughout the morning, and the new team captains will be named during a noon ceremony at Denny Chimes.

The annual scrimmage kicks off at 2 p.m. Afterwards, fans will be allowed onto the field for 45 minutes.

Several road closures in the area will affect traffic for in- and out-of-towners Friday and Saturday, for A-Day and the USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championship.

6 p.m.-2 p.m. Friday:

Jack Warner Parkway from 28th Avenue to McFarland Boulevard

from 28th Avenue to McFarland Boulevard On and off ramps at McFarland Boulevard and Jack Warner Parkway

at McFarland Boulevard and Jack Warner Parkway 28th Avenue from Jack Warner Parkway to University Boulevard

from Jack Warner Parkway to University Boulevard Tuscaloosa Riverwalk from Tuscaloosa Amphitheater to the River Market

5 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday:

Jack Warner Parkway from 28th Avenue to Crescent Ridge Road

from 28th Avenue to Crescent Ridge Road On and off ramps at McFarland Boulevard and Jack Warner Parkway

at McFarland Boulevard and Jack Warner Parkway Paul Bryant Bridge from Jack Warner Parkway to Rice Mine Road Northeast

from Jack Warner Parkway to Rice Mine Road Northeast Tuscaloosa Riverwalk from Tuscaloosa Amphitheater to the Boathouse at Manderson Landing

Two lanes of University Boulevard are still closed about a half-mile from the University Boulevard and Bryant Drive intersection because of road work. Campus Drive is available as an alternate route.

Public parking for A-Day is free on campus, but shuttle buses running from University Mall to the stadium begin at 11 a.m. and run until 90 past the end of the game. Free parking is also available in the parking deck in downtown Tuscaloosa.

For more information about A-Day, visit uagameday.com.