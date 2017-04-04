»»A-DAY GAME SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 22

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kaelyn Fillingim

The Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game will be held April 22 at 2 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Gates open at 11 a.m. and admission is free to the public.

The game is televised on ESPN and Kirk Herbsteit, Joe Tessitore and Joey Galloway will call the game from field level.

Their will be locker room tours starting at 8:30 a.m. and several seating options for the game. Fans can sit in field suites, seats in the north and south zone and press box seating.

Other activities include a chance to stand in the tunnel when the team enters the field, pregame field access, delivering the game ball to the referees prior to kickoff, standing in VIP section for the Walk of Champions, getting a picture made on the field and a chance to be on the field during half time festivities.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Upgrades are available for purchase beginning at noon on April 4.

Tickets can be purchased at rolltide.com/experience.