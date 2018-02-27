»»A CHURCH SECURITY SEMINAR WAS HELD AT NORTHPORT CITY CENTER

It was standing room only at the Northport Civic Center for a church security seminar.

Topics included creating and maintaining church safety, risk assessment and information on violence inside places of worship.

More than 20 Churches and Usher teams were on hand to learn better ways to keep church members safe.

“Churches have become soft targets. Most of them are away from places in the county, even the City churches are isolated from everything” says Paul Arnold, President of BamaCarry.

Back in June of 2015, White Supremacist Dylann Roof shot and killed 9 black church goers during a bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

In 2017, Devin Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas.

26 people were killed and several others wounded.

Also, 26 Year Old Emanuel Samson gunned down 39 Year Old Melanie Smith in the parking lot of the Burnette Chapel Church Of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee.

Police say he then went inside the building and shot 6 other victims, including the Pastor and his wife.

The focus Tuesday Night was the Ushers.

The question is should they be able to carry guns inside churches?

Blake Corder, Usher at Saint Francis Church says the idea needs to be discussed more.

“I don’t really have an opinion either way. Its a House Of God and it should reverent and I don’t necessarily think we need armed guards walking around. In this day and age, common sense does need to take over and realize that we’re vulnerable there on Sundays” says Blake Corder, Usher at St. Francis Catholic Church.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department is offering threat assessments.

If you would like them to take a look at your church, you can call 205-752-0616.