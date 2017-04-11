»»ALABAMA SGA CLEANS BLACK WARRIOR RIVER

The University of Alabama Student Government Association teamed up with Alabama Power to do its part to clean up the Black Warrior River on Monday afternoon.

Students cleaned up debris from alongside the river, as well as in the river.

“We have one of the most beautiful campuses in the country, and I think that any part that we can do to keep it that way, [to]keep it as beautiful as possible,” Cam Smock said. “I think is a good idea.”

The clean-up was part of the “Renew Our Rivers” initiative.

Alabama Power started this Renew Our Rivers program 18 years ago and it has grown from one clean up to well over 30 a year.

While Monday’s clean-up was only the second time that University of Alabama students participated, event organizers have seen a positive impact over the course of the program

“Each year the number of clean ups keeps growing, the number of people involved keep growing, but we have noticed that the amount of trash being removed each year, has flattened out and actually started to decline, so we’re making progress,” Mike Clelland said.

Monday’s Riverwalk cleanup was just the first of many events this week, as part of the SGA’s green week.

“From today through Friday we actually have events planned all week, to kind of promote sustainability, promote the work that some organizations on campus have been doing and hopefully work to make a more sustainable and more beautiful campus,” Clelland said.

Tuesday’s event will feature Bama dining’s grease recycling program. For the full schedule of events for Green Week, go to the University of Alabama student government’s Facebook page