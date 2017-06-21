»»80-YEAR-OLD PEDESTRIAN HIT IN CROSSWALK, DIES AT HOSPITAL

TUSCALOOSA – An 80-year-old man attempting to cross University Boulevard died at DCH Regional Medical Center Thursday night after he was hit by a car.

According to a spokesperson for Tuscaloosa Police Department, the man stepped in front of a car at intersection of 21st Avenue and University Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Police say he was in the crosswalk when the car hit him.

Witnesses at a nearby restaurant, Taco Mama, said the sound of the man’s cane snapping got their attention. When they looked in the sound’s direction they saw him on the hood of the car. He was wearing a cowboy hat the impact knocked several feet down the street.

First responders said the 80-year-old sustained serious injuries to his head and lower extremities, and described his legs as mangled. He was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.

According to a friend of the victim, he died at the hospital around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Prior to the victim’s death, Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson said no arrests were made or charges filed.

WVUA 23 is withholding the name of the deceased until Tuscaloosa Police conclude their initial investigation and release his identity.