»»MAN, 69, FOUND DEAD IN TUSCALOOSA

Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating after a 69-year-old man was found dead in his bed early this morning.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said it happened in the 1600 block of Ty Rogers Jr. Avenue.

When police arrived, they said they found the home’s front door kicked in. After entering the house, they found Lester Williams, 69, dead in his bed.

Investigators said they do suspect foul play, but at this time they have no suspects.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to call the homicide unit at 205-464-8690 or Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.