»»6,500 GALLONS OF WASTEWATER WINDS UP IN BLACK WARRIOR RIVER

Approximately 6,500 gallons of wastewater wound up in the Black Warrior River earlier this month, but the event is far from standalone.

Its happened several times within the past 12 months, from both Northport and Tuscaloosa.

This time, waste entered the river on its south bank, east of the Bryant Bridge north of Holt.

City officials said the leak came after a city crew cut power to a lift station near the Hilliard Fletcher Wastewater Treatment Plant on Kauloosa Avenue. A sinkhole was discovered in the area Friday, but the leak happened before that, on Jan. 18.

Because the pumps were inactive, sewage collected and made its way into the river through a previously unknown overflow line.

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner said he wants residents to know the city is tackling the issue.

“You know, it was an unfortunate accident,” he said. “I know our city crews responded almost immediately to stop any further seepage. It’s most unfortunate, but the good news was that it did not affect any of our drinking water, or any public water, period.”