»»5TH STREET VINTAGE MARKET OPEN APRIL 2

West Alabama vendors and collectors are gearing up for the second vintage market of the year as 5th Street Vintage Market continues its fifth season at the Northport Farmers Market.

The Vintage Market features pieces of clothing, accessories, furniture and other collectibles like vinyl records, housewares and artwork.

Along with antique and handmade items, concessions will be available. All proceeds from hot dog sales will be given to the Johnny WIlliamson Good Shepherd Foundation, a local group that provides aid to individuals and families in Samantha, Alabama, and surrounding areas.

The next vintage market will take place on Sunday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Its remaining two market days for the spring will be on May 7 and June 4.

For more information, visit 5th Street Vintage Market’s website.