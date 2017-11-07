»»5K TO BENEFIT VETERANS

Saturday kicks off a week of fun-filled events honoring our veterans. The second annual Veterans 5K Walk/Run took place early Saturday morning at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa. The event brought 100-150 runners, and has raised thousands of dollars for veterans charities over the years. Profits are divided between the veterans memorial park,veterans affairs homeless shelter, Stillman College, Shelton State Community College, and The University of Alabama.

At UA, 10 percent of the student body is affiliated with some branch of the military. Events like the 5K help give those students a helping hand when they need a little extra money for books, car repairs, tuition or emergency expenses.

Randy Gelwix, chairman of the veterans affairs committee, said it’s an important program.

“It has helped these kids get their education and move on after having served in hot spots all over the world,” he said.

Stay tuned for more events throughout the week for veterans.