Thousands were in Selma Sunday for the re-enactment of Bloody Sunday.

Several local Selma residents like Angel Cordona attend the reenactment every year in order to relearn a key part in history.

Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke before the march and put a heavy emphasis on The Voting Rights Act and thinks that everyone should have automatic voting rights when they turn 18.

Sheila Riviera remembers the Selma march and says that things now are worse then they were 52 years ago.