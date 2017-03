The Tuscaloosa Police Department says it’s arrested five people in its latest prostitution sting.

TPD said officers made contact with the suspects via street contact or through advertisements on several adult websites.

Arrested were:

Mildred Callie, 54, of Tuscaloosa; Philip Owen Hill, 25, of Ensley; Raimond Renee Suggs, 28, of Memphis, Tennessee; April D. Todd, 39, of Tuscaloosa; and Kelly N. Brown, 31, of Winfield.