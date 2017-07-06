»»41 LBS. OF MARIJUANA, BMW & SUV SEIZED IN NORTHPORT

TUSCALOOSA – Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a Demopolis man after 41 lbs. of marijuana were confiscated from a home in Northport.

43-year-old Christopher Williams of Demopolis is charged with Trafficking in Cocaine and Trafficking in Marijuana.

Agents made the arrest Wednesday. It marks the end of a two month investigation conducted by the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force.

Agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of 29th Street in Northport where they seized 41 lbs. of marijuana with a street value of $260,000.00, 2.7 lbs. of Cocaine HCL with a street value of $110,000.00, $18,173.00 in U.S. currency, a handgun, a 2006 BMW 750 and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Williams was transported to Tuscaloosa County Jail where he awaits the pending revocation of his probation.