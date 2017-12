A 4-year-old in Bibb County child is dead after accidentally shooting himself in the face with a gun today, investigators say.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the shooting happened in a rural area in Brierfield. The family drove the child to meet an ambulance at the Six Mile Grocery in Brierfield, but the child passed away before getting to the hospital.

Jackson said the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.