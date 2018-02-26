»»3RD ANNUAL TUSCALOOSA SPECIAL OLYMPICS MEET

While the Olympics may be coming to a close, local students competed in their own Olympics today.

Eight Tuscaloosa City schools participated in a Special Olympics rhythmic gymnastics meet at Central Elementary School. Students from all levels of competition and abilities performed routines. While some participated just for fun, others were there for the competition.

“This is actually a qualification meet for the state championships,” said Lacentra. “So our first, second, and third place finishers will have the opportunity to compete for gold medals at the state games in May at Troy University.”

Lacentra said this is the first year they had a group of athletes ages seven and younger. He said meets like these are a great way for students to get the full Olympic experience.